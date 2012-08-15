版本:
2012年 8月 16日

Tessera Tech CFO resigns

Aug 15 Chip technology developer Tessera Technologies Inc said Chief Financial Officer Michael Anthofer resigned to pursue other opportunitie.

The company named Richard Neely as his replacement, effective immediately.

Neely, 58, joins from Livescribe Inc, a privately held consumer electronics manufacturer.

Shares of the company closed at $14.44 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

