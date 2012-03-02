UPDATE 1-Tessera forecasts 1st-qtr sales below estimates

* Sees Q1 rev $46.5 mln-$47.5 mln vs est $59 mln
* To buy Flextronics' camera module business for $23 mln
March 2 Tessera Technologies
forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimate, and the
chip technology developer said it would buy a part of
Flextronics International's camera module business.
The company sees first-quarter revenue between $46.5 million
and $47.5 million. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $59
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tessera's unit, DigitalOptics Corp, will pay $23 million in
cash for some assets of Flextronics' unit Vista Point
Technologies, including intellectual property and its
China-based manufacturing operations.
Shares of Tessera closed at $16.73, while Flextronics closed
at $7.17 Thursday on the Nasdaq.