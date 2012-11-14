版本:
2012年 11月 14日

Tessera unit to close facility in Tel Aviv, cut jobs

Nov 14 Chip technology developer Tessera Technologies Inc said its subsidiary DigitalOptics Corp will shut operations in Tel Aviv and cut some jobs, and that the unit is also seeking a possible sale of its facility in North Carolina.

DigitalOptics plans to reduce its workforce by up to 40 percent, excluding manufacturing operations in Zhuhai, China, Tessera said in a statement.

