Tessera unit to close facility in Tel Aviv, cut jobs

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Chip technology developer Tessera Technologies Inc said its subsidiary DigitalOptics Corp will shut operations in Tel Aviv and cut some jobs, and that the unit is also seeking a possible sale of its facility in North Carolina.
DigitalOptics plans to reduce its workforce by up to 40 percent, excluding manufacturing operations in Zhuhai, China, Tessera said in a statement.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).