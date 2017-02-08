Tetraphase antibiotic could reach $700 mln in annual sales -CEO

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 8 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc
Chief Executive Guy Macdonald said annual sales of the
company's lead experimental antibiotic for serious bacterial
infections could climb as high as $700 million if approved.
The antibiotic, eravacycline, is being studied in a pivotal
450-patient Phase III trial for intra-abdominal infections.
Tetraphase expects to have the data in the fourth quarter, after
which it will apply for U.S. approval that could come in 2018.
"The FDA has been very supportive of getting new antibiotics
approved, so clearly we have a fast-track agreement with them
once we get the positive data," Macdonald told Reuters.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by G Crosse)