Tetraphase says urinary drug successful in late-stage study

Sept 2 Drugmaker Tetraphase Pharmaceutical Inc
said its experimental drug to treat complicated urinary
tract infections (UTI) compared favorably to standard treatment
in the first portion of a two-part late-stage trial.
The so-called lead-in portion of the trial is evaluating the
safety and effectiveness of the drug, eravacycline, to determine
dosage in the second portion of the study, the company said.
The company's shares rose 7 percent to $14 in after hours
trading.
The drug achieved high percentage of responder rate compared
with levofloxacin, an antibiotic normally prescribed for the
condition, in the study, which is testing both intravenous and
oral versions of eravacycline, Tetraphase said.
Unlike uncomplicated UTI, which is a common infection
experienced by adults and can be diagnosed based on symptoms
alone, complicated UTI implies the presence of anatomic,
functional, or metabolic abnormalities in the patient.
Common adverse events reported in the trial were nausea and
vomiting, and two patients discontinued treatment due to these
adverse events, Tetraphase said.
The company said it was on track to start the second portion
of the trial early in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)