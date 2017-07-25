FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tetraphase's antibiotic succeeds late-stage study
Tetraphase's antibiotic succeeds late-stage study

July 25 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its lead experimental antibiotic for serious bacterial infections met the main goal in a late-stage study.

The company said the antibiotic, eravacycline, was being studied in a pivotal 500 patient late-stage study for intra-abdominal infections.

Tetraphase said the drug showed statistically significant improvement in curing patients with intra-abdominal infections, compared to patients who were treated with Medicines Co's drug, meropenem.

Eravacycline is a synthetic tetracycline derivative for drug-resistant bacterial infections administered intravenously in hospital.

The company plans to submit a marketing application for the drug to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the first quarter of 2018. Tetraphase expects to also apply for European approval by the third quarter of this year. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

