Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals says bowel drug fails study

Sept 8 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental bowel drug failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

The company said data from the study showed that the drug was not better than a commonly prescribed antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

