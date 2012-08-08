CORRECTED-Tetra Tech cuts profit outlook

(Corrects paragraph 5 to say profit fell 60 pct to $12.18 mln, not to $12.81 mln. Also fixes throughout to make clear that earnings did not miss analysts' estimate as this is comparable to adjusted profit attributable to shareholders, not to net income)

Aug 8 Oilfield services provider Tetra Technologies Inc cut its full-year profit outlook as its offshore services segment was severely impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.

Tetra Tech lowered its 2012 earnings outlook to 60 cents to 70 cents per share, from between 70 cents and 90 cents per share.

Sales at Tetra's offshore division fell 24 percent to 69.4 million in the second quarter as Debby caused several production shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico.

Total revenue fell marginally to $234.9 million. Analysts on average had expected $241.85 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell 60 percent to $12.18 million. On an adjusted basis, the company posted net income attributable to Tetra stockholders of 23 cents per share, in line with analysts expectations.

Shares of the company closed at $6.91 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)