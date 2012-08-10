CORRECTED-CORRECTED-(Aug 8)-Tetra Technologies cuts profit outlook

(In Aug. 8 item, corrects company name in headline and
paragraph 2. The story was corrected earlier to clarify profit
did not miss estimates)
Aug 8 Oilfield services provider Tetra
Technologies Inc cut its full-year profit outlook as its
offshore services segment was severely impacted by Tropical
Storm Debby.
Tetra Technologies lowered its 2012 earnings outlook to 60
cents to 70 cents per share, from between 70 cents and 90 cents
per share.
Sales at Tetra's offshore division fell 24 percent to 69.4
million in the second quarter as Debby caused several production
shut-ins in the Gulf of Mexico.
Total revenue fell marginally to $234.9 million. Analysts on
average had expected $241.85 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell 60 percent to $12.18 million. On an adjusted
basis, the company posted net income attributable to Tetra
stockholders of 23 cents per share, in line with analysts
expectations.
Shares of the company closed at $6.91 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)