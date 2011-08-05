UPDATE 1-Tetra Technologies Q2 profit beats Street

* Q2 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.21
* Q2 rev falls to $235.1 mln vs est $244.8 mln
(Follows alerts)
Aug 5 Oilfield services provider Tetra
Technologies posted a second-quarter profit that beat
market expectations, helped by increased onshore drilling
activity that propped up demand for its products used in making
a well ready for production.
April-June net profit more than doubled to $30.5 million, or
39 cents a share, from $13.6 million, or 18 cents a share, last
year. Excluding one-time items, it earned 24 cents a share.
Total revenue fell 2.7 percent to $235.1 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 21 cents a
share on revenue of $244.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Tetra's European fluids business, which provides calcium
chloride for oil and gas sectors, posted 11 percent rise in
sales to $88.8 million.
Tetra sold assets of its exploration and production unit --
Maritech Resources, which acquires and develops properties in
the Gulf of Mexico -- in May.
Separately, offshore drilling and production equipment maker
Dril-Quip Inc reported a 21 percent fall in its
second-quarter net income as sales declined.
Shares of the Woodlands, Texas-based Tetra closed at $10.69
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)