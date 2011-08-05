UPDATE 1-Tetra Technologies Q2 profit beats Street

* Q2 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.21

Aug 5 Oilfield services provider Tetra Technologies posted a second-quarter profit that beat market expectations, helped by increased onshore drilling activity that propped up demand for its products used in making a well ready for production.

April-June net profit more than doubled to $30.5 million, or 39 cents a share, from $13.6 million, or 18 cents a share, last year. Excluding one-time items, it earned 24 cents a share.

Total revenue fell 2.7 percent to $235.1 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 21 cents a share on revenue of $244.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tetra's European fluids business, which provides calcium chloride for oil and gas sectors, posted 11 percent rise in sales to $88.8 million.

Tetra sold assets of its exploration and production unit -- Maritech Resources, which acquires and develops properties in the Gulf of Mexico -- in May.

Separately, offshore drilling and production equipment maker Dril-Quip Inc reported a 21 percent fall in its second-quarter net income as sales declined.

Shares of the Woodlands, Texas-based Tetra closed at $10.69 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)