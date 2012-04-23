UPDATE 1-Tetra Technologies buys frac services unit for $42.5 mln

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 23 Oilfield services provider Tetra Technologies will buy Patterson-UTI Energy Inc's fracking services unit for $42.5 million in cash to expand into the heavily drilled Marcellus and Utica shales.
The unit, Eastern Reservoir Services, provides services related to fracking or hydraulic fracturing - a process where sand and chemical-laden water is pumped into wells to retrieve oil - and operates in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Colorado.
Patterson expects to record a $20 million gain in its second quarter related to this deal, it said in a statement.
Tetra Technologies shares were down 3 percent at $7.61 on the New York Stock Exchange in early trade on Monday. Patterson-UTI shares were trading down 2 percent at $15.61 on the Nasdaq.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.