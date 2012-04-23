UPDATE 1-Tetra Technologies buys frac services unit for $42.5 mln

April 23 Oilfield services provider Tetra Technologies will buy Patterson-UTI Energy Inc's fracking services unit for $42.5 million in cash to expand into the heavily drilled Marcellus and Utica shales.

The unit, Eastern Reservoir Services, provides services related to fracking or hydraulic fracturing - a process where sand and chemical-laden water is pumped into wells to retrieve oil - and operates in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Colorado.

Patterson expects to record a $20 million gain in its second quarter related to this deal, it said in a statement.

Tetra Technologies shares were down 3 percent at $7.61 on the New York Stock Exchange in early trade on Monday. Patterson-UTI shares were trading down 2 percent at $15.61 on the Nasdaq.