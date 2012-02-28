UPDATE 1-Tetra Technologies posts 4th-qtr loss on charges

Feb 28 Oil and gas services company Tetra
Technologies Inc posted a quarterly loss as it took a
$44.7 million charge at its Maritech segment.
The company's October-December net loss was $25.1 million, or
33 cents a share, compared with a loss of $62.9 million, or 83
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell by 13 percent to $186.2 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 8 cents a
share on revenue of $183.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company recorded after-tax charges of about 39 cents a
share in the quarter.
Shares of the Woodlands, Texas-based company closed at $10.07
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.