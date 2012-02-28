UPDATE 1-Tetra Technologies posts 4th-qtr loss on charges

Feb 28 Oil and gas services company Tetra Technologies Inc posted a quarterly loss as it took a $44.7 million charge at its Maritech segment.

The company's October-December net loss was $25.1 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a loss of $62.9 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell by 13 percent to $186.2 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $183.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company recorded after-tax charges of about 39 cents a share in the quarter.

Shares of the Woodlands, Texas-based company closed at $10.07 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.