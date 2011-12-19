Acino to buy Mepha's Latam, Asian business from Teva

TEL AVIV Dec 19 Swiss drugmaker Acino Pharma Ltd will acquire the Latin American and Asian businesses of Mepha AG, owned by the Swiss arm of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Acino will also acquire the Mepha site in Aesch, Switzerland, including production and research and development facilities.

Teva Pharmaceutical will market and develop the Mepha brand in Switzerland, Acino and Teva said on Monday.

This follows an agreement signed between Acino and Cephalon Inc in October for Acino's purchase of Mepha's Middle Eastern and African business. Teva acquired Mepha's parent company Cephalon on Oct. 14.

The price for the combined operations in the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America and Asia and the Mepha site in Aesch amounts to 94 million euros. Acino expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive.

The site in Aesch comprises a manufacturing facility, office space and a unit focused on the development of oral formulations. Also as part of the agreement, Mepha will transfer a number of its generic R&D projects to Acino, and will continue to source products from the former Mepha site in Aesch.

Teva Switzerland consists of Teva Pharma AG and, since late October, Mepha Pharma AG. The company holds the leading position in the Swiss generic market and operates offices in Aesch and Basel.

Teva is the world's leading generic drugmaker.