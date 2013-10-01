Teva says oral MS drug laquinimod may reduce brain tissue damage

TEL AVIV Oct 1 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries and Sweden's Active Biotech said a
Phase III clinical trial of laquinimod, an oral treatment for
multiple sclerosis, demonstrated a beneficial impact on brain
tissue damage.
The study found that, compared with a placebo, patients
treated with laquinimod had decreased rates in brain tissue
damage shown by various MRI markers, specifically decreased
rates of white matter, grey matter and thalamic atrophy, the
companies said on Tuesday.
The patients also developed fewer permanent black holes and
accumulated less damage in normal appearing brain tissue.
"These analyses reinforce our faith in the potential of
laquinimod," said Michael Hayden, president of global research
and development and chief scientific officer for Teva.
He announced plans to initiate a clinical trial of the drug
in primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
"We also believe the potential neuroprotective benefits of
laquinimod could have significant application in the treatment
of other diseases like Crohn's disease, lupus nephritis,
Huntington's disease and Alzheimer's," Hayden said.