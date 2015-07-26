UPDATE 1-Teva nears deal for Allergan's generic drugs unit -source

(Updates sourcing, adds details)
By Greg Roumeliotis
July 25 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
is in advanced talks to buy Allergan Plc's
generic drug business following a thus far unsuccessful effort
to acquire peer Mylan NV, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
Jerusalem-based Teva, which has offered to buy Mylan for $40
billion, is now close to an agreement to acquire Dublin-based
Allergan's generic drugs unit for between $40 billion and $45
billion, the person said on Saturday.
A deal could be announced as early as next week, the person
said, cautioning that negotiations had not yet been completed
and asking not to be identified because the discussions are
confidential. Teva and Allergan representatives did not respond
to requests for comment.
Large drug makers are trying to realign their operations to
focus on a small number of leading businesses, while smaller
specialty and generic producers are seeking larger scale.
Allergan's branded drugs business makes products such as Botox
and Alzheimer's drug Namenda. Its generics business makes up
about a third of the company's total revenue.
A successful deal with Allergan would give Teva, which has a
market capitalization of $60 billion, a much bigger footprint in
the generic drugs sector. It would also offer opportunities for
significant cost synergies and tax savings.
Last year, Actavis Plc outbid Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor
William Ackman to merge with Allergan and adopt its name.
Allergan now has a market capitalization of $121 billion.
Teva's bid for Mylan took a hit earlier this week when the
latter's independent Dutch foundation exercised a call option
allowing it to buy 50 percent of Mylan's total issued and
outstanding capital, giving it temporary control of half the
company.
The foundation, known as Stichting, opposes Teva's bid,
arguing that a Teva takeover would likely lead to job losses at
Mylan and reduce access to cheap generic medicines in emerging
markets.
Mylan for its part is pressing on with a $34 billion hostile
bid for Perrigo Co Plc. Were Teva to clinch a deal with
Allergan for its generic drug business and drop its bid for
Mylan, this would likely strengthen the hand of Mylan's
management in its campaign to buy Perrigo.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Teva was in
advanced talks to acquire Allergan's generic drug unit.
