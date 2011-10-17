US FDA advisers skeptical on Teva Parkinson's drug

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SILVER SPRING, Md. Oct 17 U.S. health advisers on Monday voiced skepticism that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's TEVA.O (TEVA.TA) Parkinson's drug Azilect actually slows the progression of the incurable disease.
Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration, following the note struck by FDA researchers last week, voted unanimously to say that data from Teva's latest trial was unconvincing of Azilect's ability to delay the clinical progression of Parkinson's.
Azilect, generically known as rasagiline and already approved as a Parkinson's therapy, is the first drug to seek FDA's approval as a medicine that affects the course of the neurogenetic disorder instead of merely masking its symptoms. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: