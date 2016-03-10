Teva acquisition inches closer, and so do bonds

LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - Teva expects to win EU antitrust approval for its US$40.5bn acquisition of Allergan, paving the way for a jumbo US$22bn multi-currency bond issue in the second quarter of 2016, several sources told IFR.

Teva agreed to sell some of its products to appease regulators, Reuters reported on Thursday, easing the way for it to buy Allergan's generic unit in the second half of 2016 .

The world's biggest generic drugmaker Teva said last year that it was planning to sell US$22bn-equivalent of bonds in US dollars, euros and sterling to back the deal.

One source close to the trade said issuance could materialise as soon as April and that banks had already been mandated to lead the jumbo multi-currency transaction, while others expect timing to fall later in the second quarter.

The acquisition is expected to complete in April 2016, after winning approval from EU and US regulators.

Teva last year secured loans of US$33.75bn from a group of global banks - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, RBC and SMBC.

Some US$27bn of that will be taken out in the form of term loans and bonds, according to Teva's investor presentation released in October 2015.

Teva is rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, after being downgraded from A3 and A- from Moody's and S&P in July last year when the acquisition was announced.

It has three outstanding euro deals, according to Tradeweb, two of which were printed in March last year.

Its 1.875% March 2027s are bid at mid-swaps plus 196bp after pricing at swaps plus 125bp, while its 1.125% March 2023s are bid at swaps plus 168bp from pricing at 90bp. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, additional reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Helene Durand and Phillip Wright)