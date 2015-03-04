版本:
BRIEF-U.S. judge for Teva in patent litigation concerning Atelvia

March 4 * U.S. judge rules in favor of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and

against Actavis PLC in patent litigation concerning atelvia

osteoporosis drug -- court ruling * Actavis' warner chilcott unit had accused Teva of infringing two patents * Teva had previously acknowledged infringements, but judge says the claims

raised by warner chilcott were "obvious" * U.S. district judge faith hochberg says claims raised by warner chilcott fell

short of level of innovation necessary to warrant patent protection

