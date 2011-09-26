版本:
BRIEF-Teva to reach $1 bln in Japan sales before 2015

Sept 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries President and CEO Shlomo Yanai told Reuters:

* Purchase in Japan will enable Teva to act more freely, be more efficient

* Teva to reach $1 bln target in Japan sales before 2015 (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

