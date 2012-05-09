版本:
BRIEF-New Teva Pharm CEO on strategy

May 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries new CEO Jeremy Levin:

* Says studying challenges and opportunities and will unveil strategy later in year

* Says first step is to lay out coherent strategy for company as a whole

