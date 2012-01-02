REFILE-UPDATE 1-Teva names Bristol-Myers VP Levin as CEO

* Yanai to step down as CEO after 5 years in the post

* Levin says to build on company's existing strengths

* Shares rise 3.3 percent in Tel Aviv

By Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, Jan 2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd named Jeremy Levin, a senior executive at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, as chief executive to replace Shlomo Yanai, who had faced criticism from investors for his record in finding a replacement for a top-selling drug.

Yanai, 59, said on Monday he would step down in May after five years as president and CEO of the Israel-based company and was mulling opportunities in both the private and public sector.

During his tenure, Teva's revenue jumped to an expected $22 billion in 2012 from $8.4 billion in 2006, partly on a number of large acquisitions of companies including Barr, Ratiopharm and Cephalon, as well as through expansion into emerging markets.

However, Natali Gotlieb, an analyst at IBI Investment House, said Yanai was not a favourite of investors. "For some time now there have been voices among investors calling for Yanai to step aside. So while the timing of the announcement ... may be surprising, the move itself is not," she said.

Gotlieb, who rates Teva a "buy", said that despite Yanai's successes, investors were unhappy that Teva has not been quick enough in finding a substitute product for multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, which is facing competition.

Shares of Teva, which has a market value of $36 billion on Nasdaq, closed 3.3 percent higher in Tel Aviv after dropping more than 20 percent in 2011. Its Nasdaq shares have slid more than 40 percent to $40.36 from a year high of $57.08 on Jan. 26, 2011.

"From here on ... we are going to leverage our strengths and look to generate growth beyond what has been accomplished," the South African-born Levin said at a news conference.

Levin, 58, declined to elaborate on his vision for the Israeli-based company, saying he hadn't yet started the job.

"The basic principle I will be adopting will be to build on the strengths that have been built before," said Levin, who had been senior vice president for strategy, alliances and transactions at Bristol-Myers since 2007.

SALES GOAL

Yanai had set a goal of reaching $31 billion in sales by 2015, while the company last month said it would buy back $3 billion of its shares.

Teva is the world's largest maker of generic medicines but has also been successful in the branded sector, mostly with Copaxone, which is forecast to generate sales of nearly $4 billion in 2012.

"We don't feel there is such a division between generic drugs and proprietary drugs," said Teva Chairman Phillip Frost. "We will continue to build on the strength of our wonderful generics business ... and we will grow (the proprietary drugs business) as well.

"We go where the opportunities are. The generics business itself has enormous growth potential but on the other hand, the branded drug side is also open ended," Frost told Reuters after the news conference.

Steven Tepper, an analyst at Harel Finance who also rates Teva as a "buy" with a $55 price target, said Levin's appointment was "very positive news for the company ... Dr. Levin has a lot of experience in the global pharma industry and he brings relevant experience that would advance Teva and put in the club of the 10 largest pharmaceutical giants."

Frost said the process to find a successor to Yanai, who was not asked to leave, took almost all of last year. He said he expects the transition to be orderly.

Levin has more than 25 years of experience in the global pharmaceuticals industries and is a leader in creating commercial and research and development alliances, Teva said.

The Cambridge and Oxford-educated Levin is a physician and had also worked at Novartis AG.