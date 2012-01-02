REFILE-UPDATE 1-Teva names Bristol-Myers VP Levin as CEO

* Yanai to step down as CEO after 5 years in the post
* Levin says to build on company's existing strengths
* Shares rise 3.3 percent in Tel Aviv
By Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, Jan 2 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd named Jeremy Levin, a senior executive
at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, as chief executive to
replace Shlomo Yanai, who had faced criticism from investors for
his record in finding a replacement for a top-selling drug.
Yanai, 59, said on Monday he would step down in May after
five years as president and CEO of the Israel-based company and
was mulling opportunities in both the private and public sector.
During his tenure, Teva's revenue jumped to an expected $22
billion in 2012 from $8.4 billion in 2006, partly on a number of
large acquisitions of companies including Barr, Ratiopharm and
Cephalon, as well as through expansion into emerging markets.
However, Natali Gotlieb, an analyst at IBI Investment House,
said Yanai was not a favourite of investors. "For some time now
there have been voices among investors calling for Yanai to step
aside. So while the timing of the announcement ... may be
surprising, the move itself is not," she said.
Gotlieb, who rates Teva a "buy", said that despite Yanai's
successes, investors were unhappy that Teva has not been quick
enough in finding a substitute product for multiple sclerosis
treatment Copaxone, which is facing competition.
Shares of Teva, which has a market value of $36 billion on
Nasdaq, closed 3.3 percent higher in Tel Aviv after dropping
more than 20 percent in 2011. Its Nasdaq shares have slid more
than 40 percent to $40.36 from a year high of $57.08 on Jan. 26,
2011.
"From here on ... we are going to leverage our strengths and
look to generate growth beyond what has been accomplished," the
South African-born Levin said at a news conference.
Levin, 58, declined to elaborate on his vision for the
Israeli-based company, saying he hadn't yet started the job.
"The basic principle I will be adopting will be to build on
the strengths that have been built before," said Levin, who had
been senior vice president for strategy, alliances and
transactions at Bristol-Myers since 2007.
SALES GOAL
Yanai had set a goal of reaching $31 billion in sales by
2015, while the company last month said it would buy back $3
billion of its shares.
Teva is the world's largest maker of generic medicines but
has also been successful in the branded sector, mostly with
Copaxone, which is forecast to generate sales of nearly $4
billion in 2012.
"We don't feel there is such a division between generic
drugs and proprietary drugs," said Teva Chairman Phillip Frost.
"We will continue to build on the strength of our wonderful
generics business ... and we will grow (the proprietary drugs
business) as well.
"We go where the opportunities are. The generics business
itself has enormous growth potential but on the other hand, the
branded drug side is also open ended," Frost told Reuters after
the news conference.
Steven Tepper, an analyst at Harel Finance who also rates
Teva as a "buy" with a $55 price target, said Levin's
appointment was "very positive news for the company ... Dr.
Levin has a lot of experience in the global pharma industry and
he brings relevant experience that would advance Teva and put in
the club of the 10 largest pharmaceutical giants."
Frost said the process to find a successor to Yanai, who was
not asked to leave, took almost all of last year. He said he
expects the transition to be orderly.
Levin has more than 25 years of experience in the global
pharmaceuticals industries and is a leader in creating
commercial and research and development alliances, Teva said.
The Cambridge and Oxford-educated Levin is a physician and
had also worked at Novartis AG.