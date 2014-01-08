Drugmaker Teva needs strategy reset with new CEO

* Erez Vigodman leading candidate, source says
* Board divided on company's future
* Teva needs to branch out beyond generics, say analysts
By Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch
TEL AVIV, Jan 8 The new chief executive of Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries will have to go beyond cost
cutting and lay-offs to fend off cut-throat competition and
nurse the drug company back to health.
Teva needs to find new sources of income to offset the
impending patent expiry on its multiple sclerosis treatment
Copaxone. The company is the world's biggest producer of generic
drugs but relies heavily on Copaxone, its most profitable
product by far.
The top candidate to lead the charge is Erez Vigodman, the
CEO of generic crop protection product maker MA Industries,
according to a source close to the matter.
"The announcement could come in a matter of days," the
source told Reuters.
Generic drugmakers produce cut-price medicines developed by
other companies. They have benefited in recent years from an
increased uptake of their products by cost-conscious governments
and health insurers.
But competition is fierce. The biggest profits often come
from being first to launch a new product when its patent
expires, but the number of those expiries has dwindled and
impending regulatory changes will reduce the advantage of being
first to launch a new generic drug.
In response, generic drug companies including Teva have been
doing deals to achieve economies of scale. Many firms have been
sold or merged, and those that remain, such as Mylan,
nurture promising branded drug businesses.
Turnaround specialist Vigodman took over MA Industries in
2010 and restored profitability by closing production lines,
renewing research and development and improving product
offerings, all measures that analysts say Teva could benefit
from today.
Israeli industrialist Benny Landa told other Teva
shareholders in a letter that he met Vigodman for four hours at
the request of vice chairman Amir Elstein. The two men discussed
the challenges facing Israel's largest company.
"As critical as I am of Teva's board, I think this time they
got it right," he wrote in the letter, which was seen by
Reuters. "Erez Vigodman is made of the right stuff to succeed.
He is a strategic thinker with excellent managerial skills. My
sense is that he has the courage to make tough decisions."
A spokeswoman for MA Industries said Vigodman was not
commenting on the matter, while Teva also declined to discuss
the CEO selection process.
DIVIDED BOARD
The first mission for the new CEO, whether it is Vigodman or
a surprise choice, is to get the board of directors, whose
members do not see eye to eye on the future of the company,
united and functioning.
It was a clash with Teva's Florida-based chairman and
biggest shareholder, Phillip Frost, that led to the abrupt
departure of former CEO Jeremy Levin in October.
Frost wants to steer the company towards specialty
pharmaceuticals while other board members want it to focus on
the core generics business, according to people familiar with
the situation.
"This division has wreaked havoc on the company in the last
couple of years," said Ori Hershkovitz, managing partner at the
$350 million Sphera Global Healthcare Fund. "It's by far the
worst positioned company in the pharmaceutical sector."
Hershkovitz, whose fund has just over 2 percent of its
assets invested in Teva, said Vigodman is considered one of
Israel's most charismatic CEOs and up to the task of getting the
board in line.
Teva's shares have underperformed the MSCI World Health Care
Index by nearly 40 percent in the past two years
and the stock trades at eight times forecast 2014 earnings -
just over half the sector average. They rose 7.3 percent in 2013
after a 7.5 percent fall in 2012.
Just before leaving the company, Levin announced a plan to
lay off 5,000 employees, or 10 percent of Teva's workforce.
But such cost-cutting is a necessity and not a strategy,
analysts say.
Jason Kolbert, managing director at investment bank Maxim
Group, said Teva must rely less on generics and focus on new
branded drugs. It should also focus on new therapeutic entities
(NTEs), which are known molecules that can be used in new ways
without the need for heavy R&D expenditure.
"Teva will never be an R&D powerhouse like Glaxo but
it does have cash to do business collaborations," Kolbert said.
"It has to make a couple of the right bets."
He said Teva must find more partnerships like its
collaboration with Mesoblast to develop a cell therapy
for congestive heart failure patients.
Hershkovitz believes Teva should emulate the model of
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which lost out to
Teva in a bid to acquire Cephalon in 2011.
Valeant's stock more than doubled in 2013 as it aggressively
pursued acquisitions, favouring segments where patients often
pay out of pocket, like ophthalmology and dermatology, cutting
its exposure to cost-sensitive insurers.
"You send everyone home, you let products run their course,
you have virtually no R&D expenditures and you are very
aggressive with payers," Hershkovitz said. "This might be at
least a partial solution to problems that Teva is facing."