Teva seeks deals to build drug portfolio, 2014 outlook next week

By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 4 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries, the world's biggest producer of generic
drugs, is looking to step up the pace of deal-making as it
braces for a slump in sales of top-selling multiple sclerosis
drug Copaxone.
"There is a lot of activity in building the pipeline and the
future portfolio," Eyal Desheh, the company's acting chief
executive, said on Wednesday.
The former finance head took over as CEO on an interim basis
following the abrupt departure of Jeremy Levin at the end of
October, after a clash with Chairman Phillip Frost that left the
company's direction and decision-making process in doubt.
The upheaval comes at a critical time for Teva since its
high-margin branded medicine Copaxone is expected to face cheap
generic competition from May 2014 or soon after.
As a result, the group's performance in 2014 will be
particularly closely watched by investors.
A company spokeswoman said Teva expected to give its
financial outlook for 2014 on Dec. 10, following previously
announced plans for a programme of cost savings involving the
loss of 5,000 jobs, or 10 percent of the workforce.
Apparent internal forecasts published in a newspaper last
month, suggesting a steep decline in net profit in 2014, were
described by the company at the time as incomplete.
Despite the turmoil, Desheh told a Financial Times
pharmaceuticals conference in London that Teva had "a very
strong and clear strategy".
Priorities for the company included moving into more complex
generic drugs, expanding in emerging markets and growing its
business in over the counter (OTC) medicines, which are sold in
a joint venture with Procter & Gamble.
Teva is also building a line-up of so-called new therapeutic
entities (NTEs), which include new uses, formulations, delivery
methods or combinations of existing products.
It announced on Wednesday that 15 such NTEs had entered its
development pipeline since the launch of the programme a year
ago.
This development work will be complemented by outside deals.
Desheh said the company would like to increase the tempo of
deal-making but that finding the right acquisitions or product
licensing transactions was not simple.
"These things don't happen every day. There are a handful of
good opportunities and you have to pick the best," he said.
Desheh also said that developing copies of complex biotech
medicines, known as biosimilars, was proving more difficult than
initially expected.
These products have been touted as a major new growth area
because patents on many injectable biologic treatments are now
expiring. However, uptake so far has been patchy and several
companies have run into snags in development.
"We've all learned that it is not as easy as the industry
thought - it always takes longer, it always costs more and the
success rate is not as high as we all thought," he said.