Teva Pharma to raise debt outside the U.S.

BRIEF-American Electric Power announces retirement of Vice Chairman
* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company
TEL AVIV, March 25 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, plans to offer senior notes denominated in euros and Swiss francs outside the United States.
Teva intends to use proceeds from the anticipated offering, which is subject to market conditions, to finance maturing debt, the Israel-based company said on Sunday.
Teva did not provide further details.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Yahoo Inc's core business for $4.48 billion, lowering its original offer by $350 million in the wake of two massive cyber attacks at the internet company.
* Wintergreen Advisers LLC says it files court complaint against Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co to vindicate its right to propose director nominees