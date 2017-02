New Issue-Teva Pharmaceutical sells $5 bln debt in 6 parts

Nov 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Company TEVA.O late on Monday sold $5 billion of senior unsecured notes in six parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL FINANCE COMPANY TRANCHE 1 AMT $200 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 5/8/2013

+ 80 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 2/8/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.1 BLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 11/8/2013

+ 90 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 2/8/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 3 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.7 PCT MATURITY 11/10/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.869 FIRST PAY 5/10/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.745 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 4 AMT $950 MLN COUPON 2.4 PCT MATURITY 11/10/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.916 FIRST PAY 5/10/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.418 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 5 AMT $875 MLN COUPON 3.65 PCT MATURITY 11/10/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.635 FIRST PAY 5/10/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.694 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/10/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS