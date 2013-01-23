Teva drug fails to work in bipolar depression trial

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Teva's Nuvigil fails second of three trials
* First trial was positive, awaiting results of third
* Teva says committed to continuing the third trial
Jan 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Wednesday its drug armodafinil failed to work in a study of patients with major depression associated with bipolar 1 disorder.
The trial was the second of three late-stage, or Phase III, studies of the drug, currently sold under the brand name Nuvigil as a treatment for excessive sleepiness linked with obstructive sleep apnea, shift work disorder and narcolepsy.
The first trial was positive. Results of the third are expected later this year.
"While we are disappointed that the second study did not reach statistical significance, we are firmly committed to continuing with the third Phase III trial based on the promising results of the first study," said Dr. Michael Hayden, president of global research and development.
The drug is being tested as an adjunct therapy to mood stabilizers and/or atypical antipsychotics.
By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report.
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.