Teva drug fails to work in bipolar depression trial

Jan 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Wednesday its drug armodafinil failed to work in a study of patients with major depression associated with bipolar 1 disorder.

The trial was the second of three late-stage, or Phase III, studies of the drug, currently sold under the brand name Nuvigil as a treatment for excessive sleepiness linked with obstructive sleep apnea, shift work disorder and narcolepsy.

The first trial was positive. Results of the third are expected later this year.

"While we are disappointed that the second study did not reach statistical significance, we are firmly committed to continuing with the third Phase III trial based on the promising results of the first study," said Dr. Michael Hayden, president of global research and development.

The drug is being tested as an adjunct therapy to mood stabilizers and/or atypical antipsychotics.