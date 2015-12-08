版本:
Teva gets U.S. FDA approval for cancer drug

Dec 8 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an injectable and infusion version of its cancer drug bendamustine.

The drug, sold under the brand name Bendeka, is approved for treating cancer patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Teva, which has licensed the drug from Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, is responsible for all U.S. commercial activities for Bendeka. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

