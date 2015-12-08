Teva gets U.S. FDA approval for cancer drug

BRIEF-Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
Dec 8 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an injectable and infusion version of its cancer drug bendamustine.
The drug, sold under the brand name Bendeka, is approved for treating cancer patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Teva, which has licensed the drug from Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, is responsible for all U.S. commercial activities for Bendeka. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million
* S&W Seed Co says commenced commercial-scale production of its hybrid grain sorghum and hybrid forage sorghum operations