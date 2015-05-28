U.S. settles 'pay for delay' fight with drugmaker Cephalon

WASHINGTON May 28 U.S. antitrust regulators
have settled a long-running fight with Cephalon, now owned by
Teva Pharmaceuticals, over how it resolved a patent
infringement lawsuit over the sleep disorder drug Provigil, the
Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
Cephalon had been accused by the FTC of illegally protecting
its monopoly on Provigil by paying generic drug makers to drop
their challenges to Cephalon's patent. This is often called a
"pay for delay" settlement since the brand name drugmaker pays a
generic maker to delay entering the market.
As part of the settlement, Teva, which bought Cephalon in
2012, agreed to pay $1.2 billion to refund buyers who paid too
much for Provigil, the FTC said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)