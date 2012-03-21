Drugmaker Teva to move listing to NYSE from Nasdaq

March 21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , the world's largest generic drugmaker, said on Wednesday it plans to move its U.S.-listed shares to the New York Stock Exchange from the Nasdaq.

The Israel-based company expects its American Depositary Shares to begin trading on the NYSE on May 30 under its current stock symbol, "TEVA". Teva shares also trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Teva Chairman Phillip Frost said in a statement that the NYSE would "provide a state-of-the-art trading platform, as well as greater market reach."