UPDATE 2-Teva seeks to diversify from key drug

* Q4 EPS ex-items $1.59 vs $1.58 forecast
* Q4 revenue up 28 pct to $5.7 bln, boosted by acquisitions
* Raises quarterly dividend by 25 percent
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 - Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries aims to reduce its reliance on its key
multiple sclerosis drug and expand in markets beyond the United
States after a rise in profits due partly to growing sales of
Copaxone.
The world's biggest generic drug maker faces increasing
competition to its own brand Copaxone, whose sales are expected
to peak in 2012. It also faces a big challenge in the U.S.
market, where sales for its generics fell last year.
The Israel-based company said on Wednesday Copaxone would be
profitable for many years, but would eventually be replaced as a
treatment for the neurological condition. It accounted for
around one sixth of Teva revenue in the last quarter of 2011.
"Our answer is not just in developing drugs but in reducing
our dependence on this product," President and Chief Executive
Shlomo Yanai told a news conference.
Teva sees the answer being partly through its $6.5 billion
acquisition of U.S. speciality drugmaker Cephalon, which closed
in October and was a big factor in Teva's 28 percent rise in
sales to $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter.
Teva also bought Japan's Taiyo and set up a joint venture
with Procter & Gamble for over-the-counter medicines last
year as part of efforts to diversify.
Yanai would not comment on specific acquisition plans but
said Teva was examining opportunities in line with its strategy.
Teva has been tipped as a possible buyer of Shire, an
Anglo-American specialist in hyperactivity and rare genetic
diseases.
In a sign of Teva's commitment to building a strong branded
business alongside its generics, Yanai will hand over as CEO in
May to former Bristol-Myers Squibb executive Jeremy Levin.
U.S. CHALLENGE
The U.S. generics market, long a mainstay, has become a big
challenge for Teva.
Despite two major launches in the last quarter -- generic
versions of schizophrenia treatment Zyprexa and cholesterol
lowering drug Lipitor with Ranbaxy -- U.S. generic sales fell 5
percent in the quarter to $1.2 billion.
That was still better than the 32 percent drop for the year
as a whole and Chief Financial Officer Eyal Desheh said the
company believes the trend in the U.S. generic market started to
improve in the last quarter.
"The existing U.S. generics business continues to be
impacted by many competitive pressures and the main growth
engine for Teva in 2012 will be conditioned on big new
launches," Leader Capital Markets analyst Sabina Podval said.
Podval said a European slowdown could also weigh on future
generic sales there, but they were up 3 percent in the quarter
and Teva CEO Yanai said the economic hardship could be a chance
to increase sales of generics over more expensive branded drugs.
Teva posted quarterly earnings per share excluding one-off
items of $1.59 per diluted share compared with $1.25 a year
ago.. Sales rose 28 percent to $5.7 billion.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.58 per share ex-items on
revenue of $5.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Teva shares were up 3 percent to $4.83 in early Nasdaq
trade.
Teva reaffirmed its 2012 sales forecast of $22 billion, up
from $18.3 billion in 2011 with sales of its branded drugs at
$8.2 billion compared with $6.5 billion in 2011.
Sales of Copaxone rose eight percent to $1 billion in the
last quarter. The injected drug faces competition from a variety
of oral multiple sclerosis treatments that are available or are
expected to hit the market in coming years.
Yanai said Teva was in advanced talks with the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration to conduct a new trial on its own MS pill
laquinimod, which missed its main goal in a late-stage trial, a
major setback for the drug.
"I am optimistic it will reach the market," Yanai said.
Teva raised its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to 1 shekel
(26.8 cents) a share.