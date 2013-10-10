Teva Pharm to cut 10 pct of workforce, to save $2 bln a year

JERUSALEM Oct 10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, the world's largest generic drugmaker, will cut its
workforce by 10 percent and said it will save $2 billion a year
by the end of 2017.
Israel-based Teva said on Thursday most of the
reductions of about 5,000 workers will come by the end of 2014
as the company looks to trim assets that no longer fit its core
business or are not critical to its future.
Teva said half of the planned cost savings will come by the
end of 2014 and 70 percent by2015. The majority of the savings
will come from a reduction in the company's cost of goods, it
added.
It reiterated that it expects ending 2013 near the midpoint
of its original target range of $19.5-$20.5 billion for revenue
and diluted earnings per share excluding items of $4.85-$5.15.