UPDATE 1-Teva's opioid not abuse-deterrent when taken orally -FDA staff

(Adds details)
By Toni Clarke
June 3 An experimental, long-acting painkiller
made by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
does not have abuse-resistant properties when taken orally,
according to a preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
The drug, whose proposed trade name is Vantrela ER, did
demonstrate resistance to abuse by those seeking to inhale or
inject it, the review said.
The review was published on the agency's website on Friday
and comes ahead of a June 7 meeting of outside experts. They
will discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be
approved. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its
advisory panels but typically does so.
The panel is being asked to decide whether Vantrela ER
should be allowed to claim on its label that it deters abuse.
The panel will vote separately on whether it likely deters abuse
when swallowed, snorted or injected.
The drug is designed for use every 12 hours for the
management of pain severe enough to require around-the-clock
treatment in patients who have not derived enough benefit from
other treatments. The agency's review found that the drug was
effective and did not raise any new safety concerns.
The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that includes heroin
and prescription painkillers - has reached epidemic proportions
in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) estimates that 78 Americans die every day from
an opioid overdose.
On Thursday officials confirmed that the musician Prince
died from an accidental overdose of the synthetic opioid
fentanyl. Teva's drug contains an abuse-resistant form of the
commonly used opioid hydrocodone.
Analysts at Mizuho Securities USA Inc. estimate Vantrela ER
could generate annual sales of $130 million by 2020. The drug
would compete with Purdue Pharma's once-daily Hysingla ER and
Pernix Therapeutics LLC's Zohydro ER.
The panel's discussion comes amid increasing political
pressure on the FDA to address the problem of opioid abuse.
Earlier this year, after a number of senators threatened to
block his nomination as FDA commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf said
the agency would reform its process for approving opioids.
In March the FDA announced that short-acting opioids would
carry new warnings about the potential for abuse, bringing the
labels in line with the warnings on long-acting pills.
On Wednesday the same panel will consider an abuse-resistant
painkiller made by Pfizer Inc that combines oxycodone
hydrochloride with naltrexone hydrochloride.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese
and Cynthia Osterman)