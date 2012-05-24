BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical revises 2012 outlook

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Chief Executive Jeremy Levin says:
* Sees 2012 revenue $20-$21 bln
* Sees 2012 non-GAAP EPS $5.30-$5.40
* Teva had pvs 2012 forecast rev of $22 bln, non-GAAP EPS $5.48-$5.68
* Sees 2012 generic sales of $10.7 bln, brand sales of $8 bln
* In Europe, outlook has been impacted by more than $1 bln
* Sees U.S. sales $10.5 bln, Europe sales $5.8 bln, Copaxone sales $3.8 bln in 2012
* If there are businesses that don't fit, "we'll be looking to divest"
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.