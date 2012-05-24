版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical revises 2012 outlook

May 24 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Chief Executive Jeremy Levin says:

* Sees 2012 revenue $20-$21 bln

* Sees 2012 non-GAAP EPS $5.30-$5.40

* Teva had pvs 2012 forecast rev of $22 bln, non-GAAP EPS $5.48-$5.68

* Sees 2012 generic sales of $10.7 bln, brand sales of $8 bln

* In Europe, outlook has been impacted by more than $1 bln

* Sees U.S. sales $10.5 bln, Europe sales $5.8 bln, Copaxone sales $3.8 bln in 2012

* If there are businesses that don't fit, "we'll be looking to divest"

