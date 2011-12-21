BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical 2012 outlook

Dec 21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries :

* Sees 2012 revenue around $22 bln, EPS ex-items $5.48-$5.68

* Revenue view $21.97 bln, EPS ex items $5.67 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to grow faster than market in 2012 in Europe

* Expects OTC business to grow 20 pct in 2012

* Sees stronger Q1 and Q4 2012, lighter Q2 and Q3

* Ses no generic Copaxone in 2012

* Does not see approval for generic TriCor in 2012

* Doesn't anticipate major acquisitions in 2012

* Sees global Copaxone sales of $3.8 bln in 2012

* Sees 2012 as peak year for Copaxone as oral competition starts

* Expects to raise dividends in 2012

* Sees 25 product launches in 2012, low price erosion

* Sees biosimilars launch in late 2013