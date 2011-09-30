CORRECTED - Teva, Procter & Gamble OTC deal wins EU okay

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
(Corrects in first paragraph that approval is for joint venture, not acquisition)
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Procter & Gamble (PG.N) secured EU approval on Friday for its joint venture with generic drugmaker Teva's (TEVA.TA) over-the-counter medicines business.
The deal, unveiled in March, gives P&G access to Teva's extensive product portfolio.
Teva TEVA.O has a strong presence selling drugs to pharmacies, while P&G's strength is in supermarkets and other retail outlets. [ID:nN24116684]
The European Commission said in a statement that the transaction would not impede competition.
"The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would not raise competition concerns, because the merged entity would continue to face sufficient competition in the markets concerned," the EU executive said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.