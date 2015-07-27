版本:
Tel Aviv exchange halts trading in Teva pending announcement

TEL AVIV, July 27 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has suspended trading in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries because the company is about to make a significant announcement.

Israel-based Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, is in advanced talks to buy Allergan Plc's generic drugs unit for between $40-45 billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen)

