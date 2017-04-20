UPDATE 2-Teva's new asthma inhaler poses first competition for GSK's Advair

(Adds GSK response and analyst comment)
By Divya Grover
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that
will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's
best-selling Advair.
Teva, which won U.S. approval in January to make an inhaler
similar to Advair, also launched a generic version of its own
inhaler, AirDuo RespiClick.
AirDuo is not a true generic of Advair, but contains the
same two active ingredients, fluticasone propionate and
salmeterol. However, it delivers a lower dose of salmeterol and
uses Teva's RespiClick inhaler rather than copying GSK's device.
"We imagine that there should be sufficient time window for
AirDuo to be the sole competing product to Advair," Raymond
James analyst Elliot Wilbur said in a client note.
Advair, which brought in 1.83 billion pounds ($2.35 billion)
in 2016 sales, is also widely used to treat chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease, while AirDuo is only approved for asthma and
is not directly substitutable.
"Neither branded AirDuo, nor its authorized generic are
therapeutically equivalent or substitutable for Advair," GSK's
spokeswoman Sarah Alspach told Reuters.
Still, Teva's product is likely to grab some share of the
asthma market. AirDuo could capture 25 percent of the market by
2018, Wilbur said.
However, the bigger threat to GSK will likely come from
fully substitutable generic copies of Advair that are still
awaiting approval.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc and Vectura Group Plc
are expecting approval for their generic versions by May
10. Mylan NV's generic was rejected in March.
GSK has been preparing for the loss of Advair's exclusivity
for the past two years. But the potential launch of generics
will still be a blow since the medicine is highly profitable and
has sold more than $1 billion annually since 2001.
Teva's AirDuo will cost wholesalers or direct purchasers
$285, while the generic version will cost $90, Michelle Larkin,
a spokeswoman for the Israeli drugmaker, told Reuters.
The pricing of the branded drug was in line with that of its
peers, Bernstein analyst Erica Kazlow said.
"Teva's willingness to use generic strategy for the product
is encouraging as it relates to the company's willingness to
look at a tough reality and take appropriate action," Kazlow
said.
