Teva Pharm prices $15 bln in notes to fund Allergan generics deal

TEL AVIV, July 19 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd said on Tuesday it successfully priced a debt
offering for $15 billion worth of senior notes to help fund its
acquisition of Allergan Plc's generic drug business.
The fixed-rate notes mature between 2018 and 2046.
Additional senior, unsecured benchmark-sized offerings of
euro and/or Swiss franc-denominated multi-tranche debt
securities are contemplated, subject to market conditions.
Israel-based Teva has previously said it planned to sell $22
billion of bonds.
"The strength of the demand, which was multiple times the
size of the offering, and the attractive prices, are a testament
to Teva's financial strength and strong reputation with
investors," said Eyal Desheh, Teva's chief financial officer.
The net proceeds from this offering will be about $14.9
billion, which Teva intends to use towards the cash
portion of the $40.5 billion purchase of Allergan's generics
business.
Closing of the offering is expected on July 21.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit
Suisse, HSBC, Mizuho Securities, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, RBC
Capital Markets and SMBC Nikko are acting as the joint
book-running managers for the offering. Rothschild & Co acted as
sole financial advisor to Teva in connection with the offering.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)