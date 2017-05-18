UPDATE 1-Teva Pharmaceutical's search committee recommends foreign CEO -report

(Adds comment from Teva, share reaction)
TEL AVIV May 18 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries'
search for a new chief executive has resulted in the
selection of a foreigner as the leading candidate, Israeli
financial news website Calcalist said on Thursday.
Separately, three candidates are vying for the position of
chief financial officer (CFO) at Israel's biggest company.
Israeli members of the board of directors are demanding that an
Israeli be appointed CFO if the CEO is a foreigner, Calcalist
said.
Teva was left without a permanent CEO in February
after Erez Vigodman stepped down, leaving new management to try
to restore confidence in the world's biggest generic drugmaker
after a series of missteps. CFO Eyal Desheh also said he was
resigning at the end of June.
When asked for a comment Teva referred to chairman Dr. Sol
Barer's remarks on last week's earnings call: 'We are looking
for a world-class individual with deep and broad pharmaceutical
experience, an individual with experience dealing with global
and complex companies, with a strong sense of corporate
responsibility and proven strategic and operational
capabilities," it said in an emailed statement.
Teva's Tel Aviv-listed shares were down 1.5 percent in early
afternoon trading.
During the call Barer said a number of "excellent
candidates" had been interviewed for the CEO post.
"The board will take the time it needs to find the best
candidate but I am pleased with progress we have made," he said.
When asked whether Teva might waive its requirement for the
CEO to be based in Israel, Barer said: "We are looking around
the world for the best candidate. We are committed once we find
that candidate to do what it takes to bring that candidate to
Teva."
