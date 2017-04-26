Finance chief quits drugmaker Teva, leaving another gap at top

JERUSALEM, April 26 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries' finance chief Eyal Desheh will step down
in the next few months after nearly a decade in the job, the
second top official to resign from the Israel-based company this
year.
"Yesterday, I celebrated my 65th birthday and I'm
transitioning into the next phase of my career," Desheh said on
Wednesday, without elaborating.
Israeli media reported on Tuesday that Desheh is likely to
be appointed as chairman of Isracard, the credit card unit of
Bank Hapoalim, the country's largest bank, which said
there were a number of candidates.
Teva said it would immediately start a search for a new CFO,
but that Desheh will take part in the company's first-quarter
earnings call on May 11.
Teva was left without a permanent chief executive in
February after Erez Vigodman stepped down, leaving new
management to restore confidence in the world's biggest generic
drugmaker after a series of missteps.
A string of costly acquisitions, along with delayed drug
launches, have sent Teva shares plummeting and led to calls for
management and structural changes, including a possible split
into separate generic and branded medicine units.
That forced former Vigodman to step down, with Chairman
Yitzhak Peterburg replacing him on a temporary basis and Sol
Barer taking the reins as chairman.
"My highest priority is to identify and appoint Teva's next
chief executive officer," Barer said. "We expect the company’s
new CEO to have a significant role in identifying Eyal’s
successor."
Desheh served as deputy CFO from 1989 to 1996 before
becoming CFO of Scitex and then Check Point Software
Technologies. He returned as Teva's CFO in 2008 and was
acting CEO from October 2013 to February 2014.
Investors say Teva, which faces pricing pressure in its core
generics business and faces competition on its key branded drug
Copaxone for multiple sclerosis, must choose a new CEO with
extensive pharmaceutical experience.
