UPDATE 1-Teva to sell Allergan's generics business in UK, Ireland for $769 mln

* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
(Adds advisers)
Oct 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell Allergan Plc's generics business in the UK and Ireland to India's Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd for 603 million pounds ($769.37 million).
The sale was part of Teva's deal with the European Commission to get approval for the acquisition of Allergan's generics business, called Actavis Generics.
The company said it expected the sale to close in the next three months.
Teva completed the $40.5-billion acquisition of Allergan's generics business in August.
Actavis, which closed its $70.5 billion acquisition of Allergan in May 2015, had retained the Allergan name.
Greenhill & Co is Teva's financial adviser, while Rothschild & Co is advising Intas. ($1 = 0.7838 pounds) (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB)