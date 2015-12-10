FDA panel recommends approval of Teva's biotech asthma drug

TEL AVIV Dec 10 Israel-based Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries said on Thursday the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration's pulmonary-allergy drugs advisory
committee had recommended approval of reslizumab in patients
aged 18 and over.
Reslizumab, an antibody, is a biologic therapy for the
treatment of inadequately controlled asthma in patients with
elevated eosinophils in their blood despite use of an inhaler.
"We are very encouraged by the outcome of today's FDA
advisory committee meeting, which brings us one step closer to
potentially providing a new, targeted treatment option for a
specific group of patients with inadequately controlled asthma,"
said Michael Hayden, chief scientific officer at Teva.
"This group of patients often experiences persistent
symptoms despite standard-of-care treatment."
The committee's recommendation will be considered by the FDA
in its review of the biologics license application for
reslizumab. The FDA is not bound by the committee's
recommendation, but takes its advice into consideration when
reviewing investigational medicines.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)