Teva says hoping to launch EpiPen-like device by 2018 in U.S.

Sept 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
on Friday said it hopes to win U.S. approval by late
2017 or early 2018 for its version of Mylan NV's EpiPen
device to treat severe allergic reactions, a move that could
challenge the branded product's overwhelming dominance.
The Israeli drugmaker, in a webcast overview of its generics
medicines business, said it plans to meet with the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration about potentially re-submitting Teva's U.S.
marketing application for the device. The FDA in February
declined to approve the product, citing dosage problems.
Sigurdur Olafsson, Teva's head of global generic medicines,
said the company had been attempting to secure a meeting with
FDA officials after its product was rejected, and that agency
officials reached out to the company in recent weeks.
