UPDATE 3-Teva says aims to launch EpiPen-like device by 2018 in U.S.

By Ransdell Pierson and Deena Beasley
Sept 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
said Friday it aims to win U.S. approval by late 2017
or early 2018 for its version of Mylan NV's EpiPen
device for treating severe allergic reactions, a move that would
challenge the branded product's overwhelming market dominance.
EpiPen's list price has soared from less than $100 when
Mylan acquired the product in 2007, to more than $600 now,
sparking outrage from patients, consumers and politicians.
But without strong competitors, Mylan's EpiPen still holds
an estimated 94 percent market share in the United States.
Teva's application for a copycat version has been in
question since February, when the Food and Drug Administration
flagged "major deficiencies" in the Israeli drugmaker's device.
"We requested a meeting with the FDA," Sigurdur Olafsson,
Teva's head of global generic medicines, said in a webcast
overview of the company's generics medicines business. He said
Teva did not get a response, but after "the media attention in
the last two weeks, the FDA has come back to us and we will have
a meeting very, very quickly."
Given the recent "political noise on EpiPen," the FDA may
now be more inclined to approve Teva's generic version, Evercore
ISI analyst Umer Raffat said in a webcast message to clients.
Analysts had expected Teva to alter its autoinjector's
design to remedy a dosing issue cited by the FDA, but Olaffson
said the company was not planning any modifications to its
device at this point.
The FDA declined to comment, citing the proprietary nature
of drug application information.
With the EpiPen, a dose of epinephrine is injected into the
thigh to counter dangerous allergic reactions, including to
peanuts and bee stings.
A range of politicians, including U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, have criticized Mylan's
EpiPen pricing.
Amid the growing controversy, Mylan said on Aug. 29 that
within weeks it would launch its own $300 generic version of
EpiPen.
Responding to a list of questions from Senate Judiciary
Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Mylan, in a seven-page letter
released on Friday, repeated its assertions that EpiPen prices
are justified given the company's investment in life-saving
research and patient education.
"I'll continue to ask questions until a fuller picture of
what happened with this product's prices comes in," Grassley
said in a statement. "In the meantime, I'll continue to work on
my two pending bills that would help bring more generic drugs to
the market to help consumers."
Wall Street analysts have predicted that Teva's product, if
approved and priced cheaper than EpiPen, could eat up a
significant portion of the branded product's market share.
"We are working with the FDA on a path forward," Olaffson
told investors on the call.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; editing by Diane Craft and Mary
Milliken)