U.S. FDA approves Teva's treatment for asthma

March 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had approved Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's drug to treat asthma in adults who have a history of severe attacks despite taking medication.

More than 22 million Americans had asthma as of 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, and there are more than 400,000 asthma-related hospitalizations each year. (1.usa.gov/1LGGELI)

The Teva drug, Cinqair, is one of a new wave of biotech drugs for severe asthma. It will compete with GlaxoSmithKline Plc's recently approved Nucala, as well as Novartis AG's and Roche Holding AG's established medicine Xolair. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)