FDA panel backs Teva's abuse-resistant opioid painkiller

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
June 7 A U.S. advisory panel recommended approval of Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd's long-acting opioid painkiller, saying data showed it reduces pain and has some abuse-resistant properties.
The drug is designed for use every 12 hours for the management of pain severe enough to require around-the-clock treatment in patients who have not derived enough benefit from other treatments.
The panel recommended that the painkiller likely deters abuse by swallowing, snorting or injecting. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.