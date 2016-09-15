UPDATE 2-Teva, Intel to develop wearable tech for Huntington's disease

(Adds details)
Sept 15 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
said on Thursday it was collaborating with Intel Corp
to develop a wearable technology platform to track the
progression of disease in patients with Huntington's, a fatal
degenerative disorder.
The inherited condition causes the progressive breakdown of
nerve cells in the brain, resulting in a gradual decline in
motor control, cognition and mental stability.
There are no approved drugs to alter the course of
Huntington's, although there are medicines that help with
symptoms. Patients typically succumb to the disease within 1525
years of diagnosis.
Teva, with Intel, will deploy the technology as
part of an ongoing mid-stage Huntington's study, the Israeli
company said on Thursday.
Patients will use a smartphone and wear a smartwatch
equipped with sensing technology that will continuously measure
functioning and movement.
The data from the devices will then be wirelessly streamed
to a cloud-based platform, developed by Intel, that will
translate it, in near real-time, into scores to assess motor
symptom severity.
The line between pharmaceuticals and technology is blurring
as companies join forces to tackle chronic diseases using
high-tech devices that combine biology, software and hardware.
Accurate monitoring using wearables is expected to dovetail
with a drive to offer so-called value-based healthcare.
The aim is to prove that medicines can keep large groups of
patients healthy, thereby improving their appeal to
cost-conscious insurers. That gives drugmakers a major incentive
to offer services that go beyond routine drug prescriptions.
Businesses such as Apple, Samsung Electronics
and Alphabet, are all trying to find health-related
applications for a new wave of wearable products.
Earlier this month, Sanofi and Verily, the life
sciences unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc, announced
a joint venture combining devices with services to improve
diabetes care.
In August, GlaxoSmithKline and Verily created a new
company focused on fighting diseases by targeting electrical
signals in the body, a novel field of medicine called
bioelectronics.
Verily is also working on development of a smart contact
lens in partnership with Swiss drugmaker Novartis that
has an embedded glucose sensor to help monitor diabetes.
Sanofi also has a diabetes deal with Alphabet,
while Biogen is working with the tech giant to study
the progression of multiple sclerosis.
Teva, last year, announced it would partner with IBM's
Watson Health.
