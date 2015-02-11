Teva's internal investigation finds possible corruption

Feb 11 Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc said it found some business practices and transactions could violate the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The possible violations were in Russia and some other countries it did not identify in Europe, Latin America and elsewhere, Teva said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1KJQDe9)

The wrongdoing involved some of the company's affiliates providing inaccurate or altered information about marketing and promotions to local authorities, Teva said.

The company, which could not be immediately reached for comment, said it has also notified the U.S. Department of Justice.

Teva's U.S.-listed shares were little changed at $57.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)