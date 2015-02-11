版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 12日 星期四 04:05 BJT

Teva's internal investigation finds possible corruption

Feb 11 Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc said it found some business practices and transactions could violate the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The possible violations were in Russia and some other countries it did not identify in Europe, Latin America and elsewhere, Teva said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1KJQDe9)

The wrongdoing involved some of the company's affiliates providing inaccurate or altered information about marketing and promotions to local authorities, Teva said.

The company, which could not be immediately reached for comment, said it has also notified the U.S. Department of Justice.

Teva's U.S.-listed shares were little changed at $57.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐