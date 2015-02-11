Teva's internal investigation finds possible corruption

Feb 11 Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Inc said it found some business
practices and transactions could violate the U.S. Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act.
The possible violations were in Russia and some other
countries it did not identify in Europe, Latin America and
elsewhere, Teva said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1KJQDe9)
The wrongdoing involved some of the company's affiliates
providing inaccurate or altered information about marketing and
promotions to local authorities, Teva said.
The company, which could not be immediately reached for
comment, said it has also notified the U.S. Department of
Justice.
Teva's U.S.-listed shares were little changed at $57.10 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)