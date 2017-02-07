Teva says Israel probing same issues as U.S. bribery case

JERUSALEM Feb 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
said on Tuesday that Israeli authorities were
investigating the same issues as an earlier U.S. bribery
settlement.
"The company can confirm that, to the best of its knowledge,
an investigation is being conducted in Israel regarding the same
issues which led to a settlement with American justice
authorities," a spokesman said in a statement.
"The settlement referred to events that occurred between
2007-2012 and none of the people involved in the improper
payments is currently employed at Teva," the statement said.
Teva in December agreed to pay more than $519
million to settle U.S. criminal and civil allegations that the
company bribed overseas officials to gain business for its
medications.
