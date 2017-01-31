U.S. court rejects Teva's patent-infringement claims on Copaxone

Jan 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of
the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on
its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment.
The rejection comes four months after U.S. patent officials
invalidated three patents on its drug Copaxone, in response to
challenges by pharmaceutical company Mylan NV, which has
been trying to market a generic version of the drug.
All asserted claims of Teva were invalid, the U.S. District
Court Of Delaware said in a ruling on Monday.
The patents, which expire in 2030, cover a 40-milligram
injection of Copaxone that patients administer three times a
week.
Generics may only be sold after a drug's patents expire or
are invalidated through litigation.
However, Teva said it planned to appeal the decision.
U.S.-listed shares of Teva were down almost 9 percent in
after-hours trading, while Mylan's shares edged up marginally.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru;
Editing by Bill Rigby)